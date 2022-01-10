Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat is a spectacular abode and is every bit luxurious as one could imagine it to be. It is located in Mumbai’s Bandra with a breathtaking view of the sea. It has also become a tourist attraction for every SRK fan, but recently his residence came under danger.

Advertisement

Last week, Maharashtra police received a call from an unknown person claiming to carry out multiple bomb blasts at popular places in Mumbai, including King Khan‘s residence. The call created havoc in the city and police immediately acted upon it.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from Lehren claims that the unknown caller who threatened to blow up popular places in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat has been nabbed. The unidentified caller has been identified as Jitesh Thakur from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

When Jabalpur police received the details from the Maharashtra police, they immediately acted upon it and arrested the caller. As per the publication, CSP Alok Sharma said, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

The CSP also said, “When we arrested him, we found that he is a regular offender. In the past too, he has made drunk fake calls on the CM Helpline and Dial 100.”

The Jabalpur police also spoke about his motive behind making drunk fake calls to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Sharma said, “He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately.”

The report claims that the police have booked Jitesh Thakur under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the IPC. Currently, he is under Jabalpur police custody and would soon be presented in front of the magistrate. Maharashtra police will soon reach Jabalpur to take him into their custody.

Must Read: Did You Know? Govinda Ended Up Signing 70 Movies Right After His Successful Debut In Love 86

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube