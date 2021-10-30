Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has walked out of Arthur Road Jail today after spending nearly four weeks in the prison. SRK’s Mannat was all decked up for the arrival of the starkid. It seems to be an early Diwali celebration for the Khan family.

Advertisement

As the gloomy days that shrouded Khan’s residence are now behind, did you know who owned the famous bunglow before King Khan? Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

Mannat – is almost an unreal rendition of a quintessential palace owned by superstar Shah Rukh Khan is an spectacular abode and is every bit luxurious as one could imagine it to be. It is located in Mumbai’s Bandra with a breathtaking view of the sea. If you thought that the superstar built the bungalow all by himself that’s not the case.

The Pathan star bought the property from a Gujarati businessman who used to stay in his neighbourhood at one point. The superstar set his eyes on the property back in 1997 when he was filming ‘Yes Boss’. At that time the property was named Villa Vienna and it was owned by Nariman Dubash.

As reported by Zoom TV, Shah Rukh Khan met the owner in 2001. After a lot of convincing and negotiation, the Chennai Express star finally bought Villa Vienna from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’. He bought the property at Rs 13.32 crore at that time and now it is valued over Rs 200 crore.

Shah Rukh then renamed Villa Vienna to Mannat in 2005 and ever since, the property has become synonymous with King Khan.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Feels That Telly Stars Have No Fashion Sense: “Except Hina Khan, The Entire Television Industry Needs A Makeover” – [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube