The popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ dedicated a special episode to the soaring lemon prices in India.

Producer and writer Asit Kumarr Modi talks about the sequence.

Modi of TMKOC said: “Through our show, we always endeavour to pass on some message to our audience with a touch of humour. It is very important to laugh even in the adversities of life. In the past also we have had episodes around social issues like waste recycling.”

In a comical way during one of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sequences, Madhavi (played by Sonalika Joshi) tells Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) about an order of 50 kg nimbu ka achaar that she has received, and they are worried as they don’t have sufficient money to buy the lemons for this order.

Later Bhide comes across a lemon auction event. Moreover, serving lemon juice to the guests in the house is shown to be considered a status symbol.

So, in a very subtle way the writer has attempted to deal with the issue of rising prices.

“This time we tried to touch upon the soaring lemon prices in our own humorous way. Lemon is something that is very relevant in our day-to-day lives. We hope the audience enjoys the track. Their validation is what has kept us going all along,” he added.

Creator and author Asit Kumarr Modi previously expressed his delight as his new animated series ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ started streaming on Netflix from February 24.

It is based on his popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ which has entertained the audience for quite long. Now, ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ will especially make kids as well as everyone in the family roll on the floor laughing.

He says: “It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ will be available to our viewers on Netflix.”

