Actress Rakhi Sawant is a controversy queen. She never fails to speak what’s on her mind. The actress’ stint in the last season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 gave her popularity back. She has entertained the audiences with her antics and gave a much-needed boost to the TRPs for the show.

Advertisement

While much has been said about her work, not many know that she strived hard and struggled to make a mark for herself in the ever-competitive entertainment industry. She did not have an easy start when she decided to pursue her dream. The actress/dancer once spoke about her hardships before entering the industry.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant revealed that she lived in a chawl while growing up. Recalling the humble days, she said to GR8 magazine, “In a chawl system parents don’t allow a girl to go outside and play but when it comes to earning money they allow her to go ahead and do anything. That time they forget the shame and humour of the family. When I was around 10 years of age I was working for a caterer to earn daily wages of 50 rupees and I served food at Tina Ambani”s wedding.”

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant even mentioned that her mother’s aim was to make her earn money. She further stated that she would cry during her childhood and ask God why he gave her a family where women are tortured and only men are given freedom.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut in a video which was created for the promotions of Escaype Live. In the video, she said, “Main koi Kangana Ranaut nahi hu. Mera status ye Instagram, Twitter, Facebook in sab se upar hai. Tum log jaante nahi ho mai kya kar sakti hu. Yakin nahi hai? Salman bhi se pooch lo kya kiya tha maine Bigg Boss mein sabka aur unhone mera.”

So what do you think about Rakhi‘s struggling days? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Anupamaa Makers Bashed Left, Right & Center As Fans Trend ‘STOP RUINING ANUPAMAA’ For Disturbing The Wedding Track, Say “When Makers Fail, Fandom’s Savagery Speaks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube