Fans can’t hold their excitement as their favourite Anupamaa is all set to get hitched, for life, to the love of her life Anuj in Rajan Shahi’s world-famous show. After convincing their families about their marriage, the soon-to-wed couple had a gala time at their pre-wedding ceremonies. As Anupamaa and Anuj’s D-day is inching closer, makers recently introduced the Mehendi track with left the show’s fans upset.

Advertisement

For past few weeks, Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts and ahead of the wedding track, fans seem to have higher expectations from the makers.

Advertisement

Looks like, Anupamaa fans are not happy with the current track in the show following which they’ve got a new hashtag trending. Netizens took to Twitter to slam and bash the makers left right and centre to ruin Anupmaa’s wedding track. Right from Anupamaa’s mehendi design to Vanraj’s negativity in their wedding ceremonies, netizens seem to be irked with all.

A user wrote, “Just look at samar and toshu, how they are trying to protect themselves kahi ek do haath lg gye too surpanakha bn jaenge Give them some big place @/dkp #Anupamaa | #Anupama. STOP RUINING ANUPAMA,” while another said, “On #MaAn day this is happening. But fd is not wrong here at all. Audience have all the right to love or criticize what they watch. And its high time now STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa.”

A netizen even said, “Nowdays I watch Episodes without any expectation but thy still manage to disappoint🥴 At this point thy r doing all functions for Name sake . It’s clearly visible makers don’t hve any interest maan wedding ! Extremely lazy writting & execution !! STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa”. A Twitterati even said, “Honestly the amount of close ups we had of Vanraj … itna toh uski aur kavya ke shaadi ke time par bhi nahi thi.Why to ruin everything with negativity Isiki teesri shaadi lagti hai atp #Anupamaa STOP RUINING ANUPAMA.”

Check out a few Tweets below:

What do you guys think what it is 🤔 1. Anar

2. Family tree

3. Makers ka pagalpan STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Hiz3VVkEAO — Preety✨ (@piyu_negi) May 9, 2022

My mood after seeing vanraj's face in every episode :

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/SA5dHtaVMa — Disha 🤓 (@maanmyheart) May 9, 2022

Makers after seeing our trend 😌 : STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/FPu3xd2Dxx — Disha 🤓 (@maanmyheart) May 9, 2022

I was SO READY for MEHENDI – to see a gorgeous mehendi on #Anupamaa’s ✋ and #AnujKapadia finding his name in it, him feeding her since she cannot hold the plate and her leaving a mehendi mark accidentally on his face 🙈 But … STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/x4ZsPpbsLy — 🐒 𝔸𝕟𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕙𝕒 𝔾𝕦𝕡𝕥𝕒 🐒 (@AajKiRadha) May 9, 2022

Anupama creatives after giving 5 good episodes last week STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/wvyHAozMMz — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) May 9, 2022

#Anupamaa #MaAn

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA Writers please homework karlo thoda…and proof reading bhi karva lo…khud likh k bhul jaate ho kya likha tha..the story is going haywire…public ko Paagal mat banao..time to concentrate on writing and script.. — Vicky (@Vicksmantr) May 9, 2022

#Anupamaa

Worst execution of the whole mehendi Sequence

The mehandi was pathetic!

The dance sequence was out of the place & not exciting at all!

Overdoing of Constant Zooming on Vanraj's face!

It was so irritating to watch

"Perfect moments ruined perfectly"

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA — persistinginreverie (@ShrishtyGupta3) May 9, 2022

Anupamaa is headlined by Rupali Ganguly alongside Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. The show also stars an ensemble cast of Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Reveals Facing Rejections Despite Being A Nepo Kid, Says “Used To Sit In That Line & Audition With My Intro”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube