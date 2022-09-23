Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular Indian television personalities. He rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He then became a household name for hosting shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

That being said, Kapil is probably not the Indian celebrity you would turn to when it comes to fitness motivation. Even though he may not have a set of washboard abs like other Bollywood hunks, his dedication to fitness is commendable. Often he shares videos and pictures on social media showcasing his journey towards fitness and inspiring his followers along the way. Let’s take a look at his fitness routine.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma’s 4 am fitness routine

Advertisement

Going by his Instagram reels, The Kapil Sharma Show host is an early riser. His workout journey has a routine that isn’t targeting any single muscle but works on the entire body. It works best when you have just started out your fitness journey and hitting the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The comedian follows a simple workout routine that would be helpful for all beginners. Here are 5 exercises that you need to try out at the gym

Lat Pulldown:

This is one of the most common equipments available in any gym. This exercise puts pressure on your lats, which are the big muscles on your upper back. It also works your shoulders, forearms, and biceps. It’s a great exercise for your back routine.

Jumping jacks:

Jumping Jacks is a great way to warm your body as it workout your entire body and your muscles. The right way to perform this exercise is by a standing position jump with your legs pointing outwards and your hands clapping over your head.

Bicep cable curls:

This exercise will require you to focus on your form and keep the weight in check. Make sure not to lift too heavy and keep your back straight, chest out and slowly move your arms upwards for maximum impact on your biceps.

Incline Dumbbell Press

This is a great exercise when you want to work your entire body. This exercise will work your upper chest and shoulders. The right way to do it is by getting on an incline bench, getting two dumbbells (of the same weight), and pushing them upwards from your chest.

Treadmill runs:

It is probably an exercise we’ve all done at least once. Tips include keeping your spine straight and focusing on a good pace with minute-long sprints in between.

Kapil Sharma’s Diet Plan

As per Times Now report, Kapil’s daily diet normally incorporates simple home-cooked meals along with fruits and low-fat dairy. During breakfast, the comedian eats an egg salad daily along with a brown bread sandwich. He finishes breakfast with a glass of warm milk or strawberry juice. After his breakfast, he also eats seasonal fruits, with apples being his favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

During Lunch time, Kapil Sharma loves to have broccoli along with home-cooked meals even while shooting. And during dinner, Kapil prefers light, easily-digestible foods like steamed or boiled vegetables along with brown rice.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma’s New Fitter Look Inspires Riteish Deshmukh, Latter Says “I Went To The Gym, Did A Diet…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram