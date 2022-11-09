Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking high on the success of her recently released film ‘Mili’ in which the actress has given yer another moving performance. The film couldn’t bring the audience to theatres but her fans along with critics gave raving reviews for her performance in the same. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted outside her gym donning shorts and a crop top while carrying a pair of shoes in her hands and netizens are now reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Janhvi happens to be one of the most popular gen Z actresses in Bollywood and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her style game. Be it her city sightings, red carpet appearances or movie promotional wardrobe, we love her fashion affair every single time she steps out in public.

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a casual gym attire wearing a crop top that she paired with white matching shorts while also carrying her shoes in her hands. She gracefully acknowledged the paps at the venue and flashed her pretty smile as she posed for them.

Reacting to Janhvi Kapoor’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Itne paisa h lekin ek jodi jute gym me nai rakhte.” Another user commented, “Agar yah 👟 hath me leke chale toh cool,or hum chale to bhukkd..” A third user commented, “Talentless Nepotism Product Janhvi Kapoor , Mili opening day collection 35 Lakhs , completely rejected by audience 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Janhvi for her latest outing in the city? Tell us in the comments below.

