Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year in December and their wedding is one the most talked about events of last year. The couple tied the knot in ‘Sawai Madhopur’ at Six Senses Fort Barwara which happens to be a royal place and their wedding pictures were straight out of a fairytale. The beauty recently appeared at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote her latest release film ‘Phone Bhoot’ and spilled the beans on her luxurious wedding while also adding that a huge fight broke out there for reasons unknown. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The couple will be celebrating their first anniversary next month and fans are already going gaga on social media over the same. Both Katrina and Vicky never miss an opportunity to give couple of goals to their fans on Instagram and we wait for them to post mushy pictures every once in a while.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At The Kapil Sharma Show, the host asked Katrina Kaif about the ‘Joota churai’ ritual and talking about the same, the Phone Bhoot actress revealed that a fight broke out between Vicky Kaushal’s friends and her sisters at their wedding.

Katrina Kaif said in Hindi, “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were literally fighting,” as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Archana Puran Singh then asked the actress about the actress behind the fight and responding to the same, Kaif said, “Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don’t know. I was so busy that I couldn’t ask).”

Haha, that’s every Indian wedding ever.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif spilling the beans on her ‘Joota churai’ rasm from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: KRK After Apologizing To Shah Rukh Khan, Slams Jawan Over Plagiarism Allegations: “It’s Not Bollywood, It’s Copywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram