Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said that the makers wanted to present Deepika Padukone in her most glamorous avatar yet in the upcoming actioner.

The director said: “Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress of our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her,” Siddharth Anand added.

Siddharth Anand added: “I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – in it. The adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film presents SRK as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Must Read: KRK Dives Deep Into Why Aryan Khan Wants To Become A Director & Not Superstar Like Shah Rukh Khan: “SRK Ko Dekh Dekh Ke Public Pak Chuki Hai, Duplicate Ko Kyu Dekhegi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News