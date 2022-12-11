Aryan Khan recently announced his Bollywood debut as a director. The son of Shah Rukh Khan will be working under his father’s banner, Red Chillies Productions. But why hasn’t he tried his hands on acting? Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has his own theory that has everything to do with the stardom of SRK. Scroll below for all the details.

Kamaal shared a 5-minute long video on his Youtube channel that was titled “Aaryan doesn’t want to become like father SRK.” With quite a click-bait title, the video discusses about how the star kid may not achieve the level of success his father did. He also talks about Ram Gopal Varma’s thoughts on why Khan should indeed be an actor!

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK in his video could be heard saying, “Aryan hubahu Shah Rukh Khan jaisa dikhta hai. SRK ko public ko pichle 30 saal se dekh rahi hai, dekh dekh ke pak chuki hai. Aaj unko hi dekhne ke liye taiyaar hai, unke duplicate ko kyu dekhegi? Aryan shayad aisa bhi soch raha hai ki SRK ne itni superhit film di hai – Baazigar, Dar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Toh agar wo actor banta hai toh usko bhi utni badi film deni padenge successful actor banne ke liye. Jo aaj ki taarik me munkin hi nai hai.”

(Aryan Khan looks exactly like his father Shah Rukh Khan. The public has been watching SRK for over 30 years now, they’re now bored of him. When they’re not ready to watch him, why would they want to watch his duplicate? He must also be thinking about how his father has delivered superhits like Baazigar, Dar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. If he becomes an actor, he will have to face the pressure to be as successful as his father. Just like Abhishek Bachchan has gone through throughout his career)

KRK continues, “Agar Aryan agar Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan jitna star ban sakta hai toh fir wo toh public ki nazro me super film hi hoga. Kehne ka matlab ye hai ki Aryan ke upar apne father ki success repeat karne ka bohot pressure hoga. Jaise Abhishek Bachchan par Amitabh Bachchan pe hai. (If at the end of the day, Aryan has to achieve stardom similar to Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, he will ultimately be a flop star in the eye of the public.)

Kamaal R Khan also spoke about how he agrees with the thoughts of Ram Gopal Varma, who feels Aryan Khan should totally try his hands on acting. As even if he fails, he can always pursue his dream of directing.

Take a look at his video below:

Do you think Aryan Khan should follow the footsteps of his father Shah Rukh Khan?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Selfiee: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi Masala Entertainer To Be Distributed By Salman Khan, Considering It As A Safe Investment?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News