Our actresses have shown us many styles and shades but nothing can beat the Punjabi vibe they hold! The audiences have always loved and adored their Punjabi characters as each one of them holds a significant identity of their own!

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met to Jasmin Bhasin in Honeymoon the list is never ending and here’s our roundup of actresses who have nailed their roles!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress known for her various iconic roles in many blockbuster movies. One special mention is for her character “Geet Dhillion” from Jab We Met and it is one of our all-time favourite characters played by her. This cute, joyful, funny and fearless character had our hearts at just a glance. Portraying a girl from a Punjabi family Kareena showed us what it feels like to have an eventful adventure in a Punjabi kudi’s life and this role has its spot engraved in our hearts forever.

Jasmin Bhasin

Starting her film career with a bang Jasmin Bhasin has taken the top spot as an internet sensation for her amazing acting in the movie Honeymoon. The movie has been the talk of the town as it surpasses all the charts running in as a blockbuster movie. Jasmin plays the role of “Sukh”, an innocent Punjabi girl who always keeps her family before her priorities. The fans have claimed her character to be a pure soul character as they compliment and appreciate her acting skills and we’re bowled over with her debut performance!

Anushka Sharma

Winning the Best Female Debut for her Punjabi girl character we have Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma is an amazing actress and her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi will always be proof of the title she holds. Expressing the role of a Punjabi girl in this movie was no less than a challenge, but by taking on this challenge glamorously Anushka Sharma has marked her name in history as one of the best actresses. This Punjabi girl avatar will always have a soft corner in our hearts.

Alia Bhatt

“Kavya Pratap” is the first name that comes to our minds when we talk about our fun, crazy or unpredictable Punjabi kudis. This legendary role played by our beloved actress Alia Bhatt has embedded its mark in all our minds, from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Portraying a stubborn yet kind Punjabi girl, Alia nailed her character with twists and spice that we all loved to see.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani as “Dimple Cheema” showed us just how cool and composed a Punjabi girl is, with a dash of glam! Without being too loud or chaotic this calm and mature character had us all grossed out by her charm and style. She was outstanding and she played her character in Shershaah. A Punjabi kudi but not your average one is how we tagged her after seeing her in the film.

So which Punjabi Kudi is your favourite?

