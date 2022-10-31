Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Liger’, attended a Halloween party for which she dressed up as Pooja, colloquially known as ‘Poo’, from 2001 blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress wore a shimmery pink top and a nude-coloured skirt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Ananya Panday’s ‘Poo’ avatar by taking to the story section of her Instagram on Sunday where she shared a picture of Ananya in the Poo outfit from the party.

“You looked PHAT (wink emoji). Happy birthday you star, lots of love!,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote while approving of Ananya Panday’s look.

PHAT is a slang term that refers to ‘pretty, hot and tempting. Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

Ananya Panday, whose two major films ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Liger‘ tanked badly on OTT and at the box office, will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ produced by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is filming for Hansal Mehta’s next movie in London with her younger son Jeh in tow. The film is a murder mystery and has Kareena in the role of a detective.

She has also wrapped up the shooting of a Sujoy Ghosh film, which is an adaptation of ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

