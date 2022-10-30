Akshay Kumar is having a nightmare in 2022. The actor has failed to deliver any success at the box office and even his recent Diwali release, Ram Setu, is not performing up to the mark. Poking fun at the same, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has claimed that the actor has asked for a whopping sum for Hera Pheri and is refusing to reduce his fees. Keep reading to know more.

The self-proclaimed critic is known for taking digs at Bollywood films and celebs. Apart from three Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar is among his favourite targets on Twitter. He is back taking digs at him and the latest one is about the actor refusing to cut down his remuneration for the highly-anticipated Hera Pheri threequel.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “So according to my sources @akshaykumar refused to reduce his fees after disaster result of #RamSetu also. He is asking ₹125Cr for next #HeraPheri series film.” Have a look at the tweet below:

So according to my sources @akshaykumar refused to reduce his fees after disaster result of #RamSetu also. He is asking ₹125Cr for next #HeraPheri series film.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2022

Nobody knows if the claim made by KRK is true or not, but one thing is for such things are helping him to stay in the limelight, be it for negative reasons.

Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 is definitely happening with the trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The report in Pinkvilla states, “Firoz Nadiadwala is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3. The two have been discussing all the possible permutations and combinations to bring the 3 idiots – Raju, Shyam, and Baburao – back together, however, the things are not there on paper yet. Probably in the next month or so, everything by god’s grace will be clear.” (the report was published last month)

