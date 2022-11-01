Raj Kundra’s arrest over allegedly being involved in creating p*rnographic content took the internet by storm. While the businessman continues to face hate from netizens on the same, he recently opened up about his arrest when a fan questioned him on Twitter.

Raj recently took to his official Twitter handle and interacted with his fans and followers. During the Q&A session online, one of the fans asked him about how he got arrested to which he affirmed that it will soon come out.

In the same interaction and answering the #AskRaj anything question, Raj Kundra also asserted that he never participated in or produced any p*rnographic content in his life while alleging corruption, rivalry and vendetta behind his arrest by adding hashtags for the same. The user asked, “@TheRajKundra bhai how did you get arrested? I mean how were you trapped were some ransom was asked or it was like what they did with srk son Aryan khan. If you are honest man tell us who was involved that you were trapped at the end #AskRaj”

In response to the question, Raj Kundra stated, “This will come out soon! #corruption #vendetta #rivalry many things #AskRaj one thing I can assure my well wishers is I have never participated in or produced anything P*RNOGRAPHIC in my life.”

This will come out soon! #corruption #vendetta #rivalry many things #AskRaj one thing I can assure my well wishers is I have never participated in or produced anything PORNOGRAPHIC in my life. https://t.co/d27v0QMsJw — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 1, 2022

As the Q&A session went ahead with more users dropping questions for Kundra, one of them asked him whether he was still a part of p*rn movie business. Raj Kundra then answered it by stating, “Never have Never will.”

Never have Never will 🧿😇 https://t.co/A0HUvCzLUF — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 1, 2022

Raj Kundra’s arrest in the p*rnography case created a massive buzz on the internet. He got arrested in July last year and stayed behind the bars for a couple of days. Since his release, Kundra has always been snapped by the media with one or another kind of face mask – thereby never showing his face publically.

