Amitabh Bachchan-hosted popular TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is running in full swing. One of its recent episodes witnessed a beautiful moment between yesteryear Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, as the duo appeared as guests on the show.

During the episode, the actors interacted with Bachchan and recalled when they both looked out for each other in the initial days of their careers. Jackie went down memory lane revealing how Suniel once bought all the unsold tickets for his film.

While on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Jackie Shroff narrated the instance and mentioned that the moment Suniel Shetty learned that his movie tickets were not sold, he ordered someone to buy all the tickets because he wanted Shroff’s movie to be houseful. The Devdas actor exclaimed, “Ek picture meri release huyi thi aur humlog inke hotel mein pahuch jaate the. He had a hotel called Broadway. To waha humlog baithe the upar aur kisine aake bola, ‘Jackie woh teri picture release huyi uski tickete abhi bhi baki hai, biki nahi’.”

Continuing further, Jackie Shroff added, “Toh yeh (Suniel Shetty) bole, ‘Ticket kharidle, jitne bache hai kharid lo. Full honi chahiye dada ki picture’. Toh unhone saari tickete kharid lee. Kaun kiske liye khariddta hai? Woh jaake meri picture ki ticket, aadhi kam thi, aadhi tickete kharid lee”

Jackie has been in the entertainment industry for almost four decades and has appeared in around 250 movies in over 10 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Bengali, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and more. He was recently seen in Hindi films like Sooryavanshi, Rashtra Kavach Om, and Atithi Bhooto Bhava. He is also set to appear in the much-anticipated Bollywood film Phone Bhoot.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty is among the popular Bollywood stars and filmmakers who have been featured in many regional movies as well. He is currently gearing up for the release of Hera Pheri 3.

