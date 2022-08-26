Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty has given back-to-back many hit films to Bollywood. And he was mostly known for his action and fighting sequences. Be it a negative character or a hero, Suniel Shetty has proved his worth as an actor by showing his acting mettle. However, now, he has spoken about the ongoing #Boycott trend and it needs to be heard by all. Scroll down to read it.

Right now, social media platforms are buzzing with the #Boycott trend. And, every now and then, the netizens are boycotting either a film or a celebrity or even the brands that they endorse. It’s quite a tough time for Bollywood to survive as the waves of hatred are splashing over the film industry.

Recently, Suniel Shetty was attending an event in Raipur where he talked to the media and shared his opinions on various topics. As mentioned in the DNA report, when Suniel was asked to shed light on the #Boycott trend by the media, he defended Bollywood and said, “We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time. Hopefully, this will be considered.”

Suniel Shetty further added, “Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can’t put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening.”

Currently, the film business is running quite a low business after witnessing back-to-back Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and now Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger failure. The upcoming films which are set to release in September and also on the target radar for getting boycotted are Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha.

What do you think of Suniel Shetty’s comment on #Boycott? Let us know.

