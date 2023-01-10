Trending

The Oscars 2023 shortlisted list also includes documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers. Read on to get a glimpse at the makers of some of these films sharing the news on social media.

Taking to Twitter to share the big news about The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema.” In his following tweet, the filmmaker added, “#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all.”

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all. pic.twitter.com/fzrY9VKDcP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara too has managed to make it to the contention list for Oscars 2023. The film has been shortlisted in two categories – Best Picture and Best Actor. . Hombale Films, the production company behind the much-loved 2022 Kannada film and KGF 2, took to Twitter to share the news. They tweeted, “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms”

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

These short-listed films will be contending against 301 other films to finally make it to nominations and then win the award. On Thursday, January. 12, 9,579 eligible members will be voting at 9:00 a.m. PST and the official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre with TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel stepping in as the host of the evening.

