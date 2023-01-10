Oscars 2023 Shortlist: Indian Films Including The Kashmir Files, RRR, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, & The Chhello Show Get Shortlisted
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony – which will see the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honour the films released in 2022, has unveiled its shortlist. Yes, the shortlist for movies eligible to win at Oscars 2023 is out and several Indian titles including RRR, Kantara, The Kashmir Files and more, have made the cut.

As per the list released by the Academy, 301 feature films are eligible for the Oscars and over 10 of them are from Indian cinema. Read on to know which films have made the cut.

The Indian films eligible to compete at Oscars 2023 and were successful in making it to the shortlist include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Besides these films that ruled the box office, the list also includes other Indian films like Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show) – India’s official Oscar entry, Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Tamil film Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.

