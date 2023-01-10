The 95th Academy Awards ceremony – which will see the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honour the films released in 2022, has unveiled its shortlist. Yes, the shortlist for movies eligible to win at Oscars 2023 is out and several Indian titles including RRR, Kantara, The Kashmir Files and more, have made the cut.
As per the list released by the Academy, 301 feature films are eligible for the Oscars and over 10 of them are from Indian cinema. Read on to know which films have made the cut.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Indian films eligible to compete at Oscars 2023 and were successful in making it to the shortlist include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Besides these films that ruled the box office, the list also includes other Indian films like Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show) – India’s official Oscar entry, Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Tamil film Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.
Trending
Pathaan Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Promise An Action Extravaganza, Netizens Declared It A “Sure Shot Blockbuster”
The Oscars 2023 shortlisted list also includes documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers. Read on to get a glimpse at the makers of some of these films sharing the news on social media.
Taking to Twitter to share the big news about The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema.” In his following tweet, the filmmaker added, “#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all.”
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023
#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all. pic.twitter.com/fzrY9VKDcP
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara too has managed to make it to the contention list for Oscars 2023. The film has been shortlisted in two categories – Best Picture and Best Actor. . Hombale Films, the production company behind the much-loved 2022 Kannada film and KGF 2, took to Twitter to share the news. They tweeted, “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms”
We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms
— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023
These short-listed films will be contending against 301 other films to finally make it to nominations and then win the award. On Thursday, January. 12, 9,579 eligible members will be voting at 9:00 a.m. PST and the official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre with TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel stepping in as the host of the evening.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.
Must Read: Pathaan Tamil Trailer Out! Thalapathy Vijay Unveils The Highly-Anticipated Promo Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement