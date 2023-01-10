With Pathaan being dubbed in Tamil, superstar Thalapathy Vijay unveiled the Tamil trailer of YRF’s Pathaan today. Even Vijay is feeling the Pathaan buzz as he said that he is looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh Khan in never seen action sequences that have been attempted and shot for the first time in Indian cinema!

YRF’s film is being touted as India’s biggest-ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay tweeted saying, “Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan”

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after 4 years with his upcoming spy-thriller ‘Pathaan’, multiple trailers of which were unveiled on Tuesday by its makers.

The Hindi trailer, which is under 3 minutes in length, starts off with the introduction of the film’s antagonistic force in the form of John Abraham, who leads a terrorist organisation that works on a contractual basis as per the film’s narrative.

To stop him, the Indian security agencies seek help from SRK’s titular character, who returns from his sabbatical for the sake of his motherland. Pathaan is ably supported by fellow soldier Deepika Padukone, who is seen sporting blonde hair in a sequence.

The trailer is laced with punchy dialogues and thrilling action sequences with SRK executing them flawlessly even at the age of 57. Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Must Read: Pathaan Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Promise An Action Extravaganza, Netizens Declared It A “Sure Shot Blockbuster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News