The makers of Project K have been steadily raising the intrigue by releasing a series of enigmatic posters, one after the other.

Recently, on occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the makers unveiled her first look from the film that instantly broke the internet. The tantalising poster offered a glimpse of Deepika silhouetted by the setting sun, with the tagline: A Hope In the Dark.

Earlier, Project K makers unveiled pithy posters of Prabhas’ and Amitabh Bachchan‘s characters. Each poster told its own story without giving away tell-all details about the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Prabhas’ poster, for instance, showed just a futuristic hand with the words: “Heroes are not born, They Rise…” The motif of the victorious fist was also present in Big B’s poster, which read, “Legends Are Immortal”.

The minimalist approach chosen by the makers is quite unique and interesting. Unlike other big-ticket pan-Indian films, where first looks and trailers are revealed full-scale, this hide-and-seek with the viewers’ expectations has kept them invested.

Fans have followed the breadcrumbs to string together fascinating theories about Project K’s setting and plot. All of which, of course, has only intensified the aura and intrigue surrounding the upcoming film, a unit member said.

Project K is Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

