Movie lovers always love seeing Bollywood and Hollywood’s superstars coming together – be it on social media or on the big screens. Right from watching Sylvester Stallone in Kambakkht Ishq and Irrfan Khan in Jurrasic Park we have always been in awe of watching them coming together. In today’s throwback piece, we bring to you a story of the time when Gal Gadot and Hrithik Roshan sent their fans into a frenzy with their social media conversation.

The Krrish actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film received a mixed response from critics and the audience.

In 2020, Hrithik Roshan had taken to Twitter to pen a note showering praises on Wonder Woman while calling it his childhood crush. He wrote, “Just watched Wonder Woman. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush (WW) and my first love (movies) together with the big cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman. And congratulations to the entire team.”

Well, soon after coming across the superstar’s Tweet, Gal Gadot was quick to re-Tweet. Replying to Hrithik Roshan, she wrote, “So glad you enjoyed the movie Hrithik Roshan! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.” Shocking by her reply to the Krrish star, netizens reacted to the same and one wrote, “How does this guy get Gal Gadot’s attention?” While another said, “Krrish x Wonder Woman.”

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter where he will reunite with his War director Siddharth Anand and will be pairing opposite Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Gal Gadot too is teaming up with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for latter’s Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. She also has Fast X and Snow White in the pipeline up for release in this year and next year, respectively.

