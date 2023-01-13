If there’s one film that everyone is waiting for with bated breath it is ‘Pathaan’. It marks the end of Shah Rukh Khan’s sabbatical and the superstar is returning to the silver screen after a long gap of four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The songs of the film are already going viral on social media and amid this, a BTS parody of the film’s title track is making the buzz on Instagram. Scroll below to watch the video.

SRK was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018 and the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Now coming back to the topic, an Instagram parody page has shared a video of the Korean boy group dancing to the superstar’s song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, ‘Qualiteaposts’ made a parody of BTS X Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ title track, and too good to miss out on. The Korean boy band consists of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and j-hope.

For those of you who don’t know, the Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The sync in the video is beyond amazing and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Reacting to BTS X Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, a user on Instagram commented, “hooow?! everytime?! The only band with the most universal choreographies 😂❤️”

Another user commented, “Never imagined fire choreo on different song🔥🔥🙌😍”

A third user commented, “It fits so well😭”

What are your thoughts on the BTS X Pathaan parody? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Did Karan Johar Just Offer Kartik Aaryan An Olive Branch? Filmmaker Calls Shehzada Trailer ‘Entertainment Ka Zabardast Tadka’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News