The pre-release event of the Yash – starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was held in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, director Prashanth Neel spoke highly of Kannada hero Yash.

Prashanth Neel, who spoke at the press meet on Monday, said, “I request the Telugu audience to give a small place in your hearts for Yash. He will charm you as Rocky Bhai in KGF 2 as well”.

The director also showered praise on Prabhas, Rajamouli, and Shobu Yarlagadda, the men behind Baahubali 2, which he considers an inspiration.

“Before the release of ‘Baahubali’, the pan-India market was a pipedream. Rajamouli sir opened up the pan-India market to everyone, and he paved the way with Baahubali. He is an inspiration to any Indian filmmaker,” Prashanth Neel said.

KGF: Chapter 2 hits the theatre screens tomorrow. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst others in pivotal roles.

