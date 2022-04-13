At the time of the promo release of KGF: Chapter 2, I remember tweeting about it – “Set to take an opening of 30 cr+ just in Hindi. Has the potential to go even 35 cr+ but 30 cr is guaranteed. This one is gonna be mayhem all over!”. Well, this is what’s happening as leave aside 35 crores, the Yash starrer is now toying with the prospects of getting a start of over 40 crores and go perhaps even bigger if it catches fancy amongst the audience’s post word of mouth coming into play.

For now, the advance booking of the Prashanth Neel directed film is such that the shows are going houseful all over, especially the morning ones when die-hard loyalists come into picture and then evening and night shows when working-class segment sets out to chill in an auditorium.

It’s the afternoon and early evening shows that will decide the overall big first day for KGF: Chapter 2 since this is where the word of mouth audiences step in.

When KGF: Chapter 1 (Hindi) had released, it has taken the first day of 2.10 crores and then enjoyed a lifetime of 44.09 crores. The manner in which the film is currently hyping up amongst the audiences, it would be remarkable if the entire lifetime of the film is taken care of by the sequel on the first day itself. Stay tuned, as next four days are indeed set to create mayhem that the box office.

