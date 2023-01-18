Nora Fatehi is currently one of the most hyped and popular celebrities in Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often makes headlines for her peppy interaction with media and her chic fashion sense. Last night, the actress attended the screening of ‘Mission Majnu’ which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles and netizens are now reacting to her video on social media. Scroll below to see the video.

The screening was a star-studded affair and Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty to name a few. The film will be released on Netflix on January 19, 2023. Now coming back to the topic, Nora made a stunning entry at the venue grabbing eyeballs for her ethnic ensemble which fans can’t stop going gaga over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi donned a white chikankari suit with embroidery all over and it came with a long kurta, churidar pants, and a chiffon dupatta. She accessorised the look with a handle mini bag, pearl earrings and kept her tresses open with a side parting and waves at the length.

She kept her makeup minimal with nude tones on the face and looked graceful as ever in her white ethnic ensemble. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Nora Fatehi’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye pyar karegi toh chai pine jitna balance hi bachega bas 😂”

Another user commented, “Aj to kpde pehne hn isne.”

A third user commented, “Phle bar pura kapday dakhay hai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Slaps A Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez Over Allegedly Tarnishing Her Image Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Controversy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News