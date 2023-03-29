Manoj Bajpayee is undoubtedly one of the best actors we have got in our country. The highly versatile actor has carved his space in the film industry and has been entertaining us for years with his effortless portrayals. Recently, during an interview, the Bollywood veteran revealed how his wife Shabana Raza is in shock that he still exists in the industry. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Manoj has been at loggerheads on several occasions. The actor is known for being blunt and avoiding sugarcoating while talking. He’s also very choosy about the films he does and due to the same reason, he has hurt several industry people by saying ‘NO’ to the offers he received. No wonder, his wife is surprised that her husband survived for so long despite hurting many unknowingly.

While talking to Mashable, Manoj Bajpayee recalled how her wife Shabana is in disbelief about his survival in the film industry. He said, “She said it is miraculous that you are still existing in the industry. When I asked her why are you saying that, Shabana said, ‘Tumne jaise itne logon ko naraaz kiya hai, tumko khatam ho jana chahiye tha ab tak (The way you have upset people, your career should have ended a long time ago).’ People are not used to hearing no, and I have said no many times.”

Adding further, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I have fought so much for a fair chance here, and I must admit I have been offensive as well, but I couldn’t see any other way. They said you will get money on how your film performs at the box office, but I said I have been here for so many years, done credible work so I deserve more.”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Gulmohar, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

