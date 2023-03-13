Gulmohar: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On Sharmila Tagore Attending His Workshop For The Film, "She Wholeheartedly Participated In All The Exercises"

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee shared how veteran actress Sharmila Tagore attended the workshop conducted by him during the shooting days of their film ‘Gulmohar’.

Manoj, who is known for his works in films such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun?’, ‘Shool’, ‘Raajneeti’, and ‘Aligarh’ said: “I still can’t believe that I have finally worked with Sharmila Tagore. I remember when the reading for the film was done and the workshop phase that I was conducting was about to begin, so, we all expected Sharmila Tagore would leave, but she didn’t. Instead, she was incredibly supportive during the making of ‘Gulmohar’.”

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their film ‘Gulmohar’.

“Despite the workshops not being intended for her, she wholeheartedly participated in all the exercises and was fully involved in the process. And, that’s the greatness of Sharmila,” Manoj Bajpayee said at the promo.

‘Gulmohar’ is a complete family drama that revolves around Sharmila’s character, Kusum, and her relationship with her son, played by Manoj.

In ‘Gulmohar’, Kusum is a central figure who takes important decisions for her family and till the end tries to make them stay together. She essays a strong and independent woman.

The movie is all about family values and how small differences can create issues and if they are solved with patience, everything falls right into place.

Sharmila Tagore also lauded Manoj Bajpayee for his acting skills.

Sharing her experience of working with him, she said: “It was a surreal experience for me to be a part of the workshop conducted by Manoj. I had never attended any workshops before, so it was a great opportunity to learn something new. I really liked the workshop and plus, this helped us break the ice.”

