Akshay Kumar To Be Seen Opposite Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon! Deets Inside

Superstar Akshay Kumar happens to be all busy these days shooting for upcoming projects in Hindi film industry. The actor who has multiple projects in his hands in the form of Housefull 4, Laxxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and Good News, was last seen on big screens in Mission Mangal.

The latest news related to the veteran actor is that he will be seen in a music video of singer Nupur Sanon’s (Kriti Sanon’s sister).

Talking about Nupur, the young singer is quite famous on YouTube following her songs and her melodious voice. She has been very passionate and fond of singing from her young age.

Talking about Akshay, Mission Mangal post its release garnered all positive response and is doing very well at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Fahad Samji’s directorial Housefull 4, along with Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Dabggubatti, Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, and others.

The film is slated to hit big screens on this Diwali weekend i.e 26th October.

