Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s upcoming film Turram Khan will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously worked with Rajkummar on “CityLights“, “Shahid” and “Omerta“.

Turram Khan: Release Date Of Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer OUT!
Turram Khan: Release Date Of Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer OUT!

Announcing the film’s release date on the occasion of Rajkummar’s birthday on Saturday, Mehta tweeted: “Special people, a special film and a special day. Here’s wishing our very own Rajkummar a very happy birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together ‘Turram Khan‘ will release on January 31, 2020.”

Reposting the director’s tweet, Rajkummar said that he is “so excited”.

“Thank you so much sir. So excited for our next collaboration together. Nushrat, get set go,” he wrote.

Turram Khan” is produced by ADFFilms & Luv Films and presented by T-Series.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here