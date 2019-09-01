Turram Khan: Release Date Of Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer OUT!

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s upcoming film Turram Khan will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously worked with Rajkummar on “CityLights“, “Shahid” and “Omerta“.

Announcing the film’s release date on the occasion of Rajkummar’s birthday on Saturday, Mehta tweeted: “Special people, a special film and a special day. Here’s wishing our very own Rajkummar a very happy birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together ‘Turram Khan‘ will release on January 31, 2020.”

Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own @RajkummarRao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together @TurramKhan will release on January 31, 2020. @NushratBharucha pic.twitter.com/v9RK1YFiw0 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2019

Reposting the director’s tweet, Rajkummar said that he is “so excited”.

Thank you so much sir. So excited for our next collaboration together. @NushratBharucha Get Set Go.. https://t.co/V5xpabJeur — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 31, 2019

“Thank you so much sir. So excited for our next collaboration together. Nushrat, get set go,” he wrote.

Clapping my hands and singing “Happy Birthday” for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented @RajkummarRao! Super excited to announce our movie @TurramKhan will release on 31st Jan, 2020!@mehtahansal pic.twitter.com/M6jmRHJcky — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) August 31, 2019

“Turram Khan” is produced by ADFFilms & Luv Films and presented by T-Series.

