Saaho Box Office (Hindi): 25.20 Crores VS Day 2 Trend Of Race 3, Kalank, Zero & Major Recent Underperformers

The fusion of South and Bollywood, Saaho, featuring the best of both worlds – Shraddha Kapoor & Prabhas is surprising the cinegoers at the ticket windows way beyond expectations. Although the critic reviews didn’t really go in favour of this Sujeeth directorial and the cinegoers weren’t as pleased too, the movie has managed to see a slightly further rise on its Day 2 which most Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan biggies couldn’t manage to do.

Starting from last year’s Race 3 which pinned expectations of a large crowd but didn’t live up to it, to this year’s Kalank, comparing the Day 2 collections of these major biggies with Saaho:

Race 3

Although some major affairs last year became a victim of negative word of mouth and saw a major drop on its Day 2, Race 3 too faced some backlash for not being upto the ‘Salman Khan’ mark. Of course, the expectations from the superstar remained high after the 2 successful instalment. However, his star power remained strong enough to pull crowds on Day 2 and bring in whopping numbers of 38.14 crores, which was a huge jump compared to 34.18 crores of day 1!

Thugs Of Hindostan

The craze for Thugs Of Hindostan was such that it ended up with an earth shattering opening which turned out to be the biggest ever of all time in terms of Bollywood with 50.75 crores in its kitty. The expectations with faces like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif were huge, but due to negative word of mouth, the fall was as huge as only 28.25 crores came in on the following day.

Zero

From the tremendous trailer to the VFX craze and faces like Salman Khan, Sridevi, amongst others in cameo attracted masses in huge numbers. However, the Shah Rukh Khan affair was termed way too lengthy and low on script level, and the reviews led for the movie to face the aftermath too! After 20.14 crores opening, Zero saw a drop and earned 18.22 crores on its Day 2.

Kalank

The pre-release buzz was enormous and so was its tremendous cast consisting Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. While people were expecting a ‘dhamaka’ on the big-screen, it disappointed a majority chunk leading to it to being declared as a flop at the box office. Although the start was one of the best of 2019 with 21.60 crores coming in, it fell by almost half on Day 2 as the colletions dropped down to 11.45 crores.

Clearly Saaho here is managing the best run, overcoming the negative word of mouth affair like a boss. While all of the above movies faced an impact, the Prabhas starrer after a 24.40 crores opening has further risen and added 25.20 to its kitty!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!