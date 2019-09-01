Saaho Box Office Day 2 (All Languages): Prabhas Achieves A ‘Baahubali’ Feat!

Post Baahubali, humongous level of expectations were pinned on Prabhas to come up with another blockbuster project. With Saaho, a 350 crore project with high-octane sequences and the visual effects coming into the play, a mammoth response was expected. That’s exactly what happened on its Day 1 all across the country, but due to the mixed word of mouth, the impact followed on the following day.

While the Hindi version of the film showed a rise with 25.20 crores coming on Day 2, the Sujeeth directorial raked in approx 52 crores nett on Saturday in all languages combined. This is a huge fall as compared to the 88 crores nett collections of its opening day. The overall collections now stand at 142 crores nett, which overall remains next to just Baahubali 2, but had it crossed the 150 crore mark, the scenario would have been way better.

Saaho, helmed by Sujeeth has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country. The action-thriller stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Lisa Ray has accused the makers of “Saaho” of plagiarism. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to write a post, where she has alleged how the makers of “Saaho” have copied an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, and used it in one of their posters.

Lisa shared the two pictures, one of the original artwork and the other of a similar image featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s photos on it.

The picture in question happens to be a poster of the song “Baby Wont You Tell Me,” featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. In the poster, the two actors can be seen walking hand in hand while the background looks very similar to the artwork shared by Lisa.

