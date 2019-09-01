Special Invitee Anupam Kher Is Highly Impressed With Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas’ Performance!

Following a special invite early last week from actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, veteran actor Anupam Kher yesterday attended the actress’ singer-husband Nick Jonas Happiness Begins musical tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The senior actor had a gala time at the concert and was left awe struck following the performances by the Jonas brothers and huge crowd present at the arena.

The actor was so impressed by the performance by Nick and his brothers at the event that he took on instagram to share couple of videos from the concert evening and also thanked Priyanka for inviting him to the event and Nick & his brothers for displaying amazing performances.

The Happiness Tour which kick started from 7th August 2019 will conclude on 22nd February in 2020.

