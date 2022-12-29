Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared that the best award he has received till now was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film ‘Masaan’.

During a conversation with Big B on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, he said: “I still recall my father calling my name at one in the morning with great joy and showing me the message he had received from you. I was asking when my father handed me his phone and showed me your message.”

“I typed the entire message on my phone and realised it takes 90 seconds to type. I spent the entire night unable to sleep because I believed that Mr Bachchan thought about me for a minute and a half in his whole day. One of the best awards I received was your text,” Vicky Kaushal added.

Later on the show, the host received a video call from Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal. He told Big B about when he first saw him, how he later began his career as a stuntman, and how he got to know the host well while filming the movie ‘Mard’.

Vicky Kaushal also mentioned: “‘Masaan’ was released on Friday, Amit ji saw the movie on Saturday and texted me at 1 a.m. saying that he cannot believe it is Vicky’s first film as he is so good and after reading that text I felt like crying tears of joy.”

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are appearing for the ‘Finale Week’ special episode of ‘KBC 14’.

