Shah Rukh Khan Is NOT Doing Jolly LLB 3 & He Has A Legit Reason For This

Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee and Rajkummar Hirani’s next, Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra – apart from these solid reports, there has been another one floating around. It’s Jolly LLB 3 and no, SRK is not doing it.

Yes, as per the reports, Shah was offered Jolly LLB 3 but he straightforwardly denied it because of the lead being a small-town guy. He did something similar to Bauua in Zero and that didn’t connect with his fans.

Reports also state that’s why Shah Rukh Khan wants to do a potential commercial blockbuster with all the massy ingredients in it. Hence, he decided to circle down Atlee’s next. That’s said to be a typical Bollywood potboiler showing Shah’s heroic side to his fans.

He recently celebrated his 54th birthday and talked about his long break. He said: “Whenever I had injuries, I worked despite the injuries, so I never did fully recover. Therefore, I thought that I will take some time out, recover fully, which I have. My children were going to college, so I thought I had to spend time with them. And I wanted to think about such stories for my films that people will like.”

He added: “I am working on a lot of films with a lot of friends and directors. I always preferred to talk about films when I start working on them, so, once things related to my films get finalised, I will tell you about them within the next two or three months.”

