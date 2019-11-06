Divya Khosla Kumar Becomes A Proud Owner Of Delhi Binny’s Brigade In TPL; To Shuttle Between Satyameva Jayate 2 Shoot

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has bought a team in the Tennis Premier League (TPL). The “Yaariyan” director has partnered with businessman Sneh Patel to co-own the Delhi Binny’s Brigade in TPL.

Divya, who herself has been born in Delhi says, “I’m happy to venture into Tennis Premier League. I try to involve myself in initiatives that are for the larger good. TPL is not only promoting and encouraging tennis as a sport but is also giving a boost to all our talented wheelchair players which I think is a great thing to do.”

On the professional front, she will be seen in the John Abraham-starrer “Satyameva Jayate 2“. But will she be able to take out time from her filming schedule? Divya replied saying, “I will be there for my team in every possible way so that victory is ours in this season. I am super excited too to catch all the matches.”

Patel is ecstatic that Divya is on board. He said: “At the player auction we have managed to get some top players like Ankita Raina and Saketh Myneni to play for our team. With a mentor like Aditya Sachdeva and a co-owner like Divya, I’m sure Delhi Binny’s Brigade now has a good chance to win.”

The league, which is in its second season, is founded by Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain. The second season will be held in December at the Celebration Sports Club.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!