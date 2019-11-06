Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Hunting For A Tutor For Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever collaboration, Gangubai Kathiawadi has created quite a stir ever since its announcement. While Alia is known to go the extra mile for the prep of all her characters, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eye for perfection is legendary! And it is for this reason that the industry rumour mill is abuzz with news of SLB being on a hunt for a tutor for Alia.

Well, further elaborating the speculations, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants Alia to perfect the character of Gangubai Kathiwadi, who originally hailed from middle-class Kathiawadi family but was later sold to a brothel in Mumbai.

Revealing details to Mid-Day a certain source has been quoted saying, “Interestingly, Alia’s paternal grandfather Nanabhai Bhatt was a Gujarati Brahmin who hailed from Kathiawad. But Alia is not familiar with the dialect as it is rarely used outside of the pocket in Gujarat. Since the filmmaker is meticulous in his prep, he wants a tutor who is fluent in the dialect. Bhansali has reached out to some of Mumbai’s famous Gujarati theatre personalities, including actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak, to help him in his search. The film will be shot simultaneously as she undertakes the month-long diction class.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next venture with Highway actress Alia, is based on the life of Gangubai, who was the most fierce madam of Kamathipura brothels in the 1960s, and was also rumored to be a drug peddler herself.

In association with Jayanthilal Gada’s PEN productions, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated for a release on the 11th September 2020 with Alia playing the titular role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!