Thalapathy 64 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj & Kamal Haasan To Collaborate For A Film?

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj post success of his directorial release Kaithi is all busy these days helming Thalapathy 64 in Delhi which has Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in lead. The director also happens to be in news following his project, a fantasy thriller, which has been titled Irumbu Kai Maayavi which will have Kollywood sensation Suriya in lead.

The latest news related to the Kaithi maker is, Lokesh will soon be teaming up Kollywood star Kamal Haasan for a Tamil venture which will be produced by Raajkamal films.

However, an official confirmation related to it is yet to be made.

Talking about Lokesh’s Thalapathy 64, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action venture also has Vijay Sethupathi. The Super Deluxe actor in the film will be seen playing an antagonist.

Post wrapping up the first schedule in Chennai Thalapathy 64 team has recently landed in Delhi and has already kick-started the film’s second schedule there.

Talking about Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all busy these days shooting for his much-anticipated film Indian 2.

Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 hit Tamil release Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film narrated the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. The Magadheera actress will be seen in an action avatar, as she has been especially taking lessons for Indian Martial Art, Kalaripayttu for her character in the film.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Kajal, Indian 2 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth along with others in major roles. The Kamal starrer is produced by Lyca Productions and is slated to release on 14th April 2021.

