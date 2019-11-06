Actress Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is ready with the paperback version of her book, “I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier”. Giving a shout-out to her sister, the actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to announce that the paperback version of the book is ready for pre-order.

Sharing a photo of the book’s cover, Alia wrote: “The paperback version of my brilliant sister’s brilliant book is ready!!! For all those who have suffered from depression, all those who know someone close who’s suffered from depression and for those who have no idea what depression is and want to take a closer look into understanding what it means..”

Shaheen launched her book on World Mental Health Day last year. In her book, the author has penned down her tryst with depression which resulted from certain incidents during her childhood.

The book has a foreword by their father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is going to collaborate with Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur for Sadak 2. Meanwhile, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious, Gangubai Kathiawadi in the making that will see Alia play one of 1960’s fierce brothel owners of Kamathipura in India.

