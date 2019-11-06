Laal Singh Chaddha: Before Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Anil Kapoor As The Lead 20 Years Ago?

Post Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan will be returning to the big screen with his much anticipated project, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official remake of Forrest Gump, and will witness Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. But looks like the project had been planned way long ago with Anil Kapoor and later Shah Rukh Khan replacing the actor, about 20 years ago.

In a paper clip going viral on the internet, one can witness a report that suggests Anil Kapoor being replaced by Shah Rukh Khan in Forrest Gump remake, which was supposed to be helmed by Kundan Shah back then. Leading daily DNA shared the picture, and it has been going viral on social media ever since. Clearly, there were different plans for the remake but we’re as happy to see Aamir Khan play the lead.

The headline of the report read, ‘Kundan Shah signs Shah Rukh Khan’ with the sub headline reading ‘Shah Rukh will replace Anil Kapoor as the hero in Kundan Shah’s proposed Hindi remake of Forrest Gump’.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been on a long break from Bollywood, ever since the Zero debacle that baffled the makers and the entire team.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting for the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is now the official Hindi remake of the aforesaid film.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said she is looking forward to working with Aamir Khan for the third time in Laal Singh Chadha and has hailed the superstar a cinematic genius.

“I can’t talk about the film because it’s very special but when the time is right we will definitely talk about it. It’s going to be an absolute honour for me to be in the same frame with Aamir because I am always been a huge fan of Aamir,” said Kareena who was interacting with the media at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019.

Kareena has previously shared screen space with Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s Talaash and Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

