Thalapathy 64 Shoot Comes To Halt In Delhi Because Of Air Pollution

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay happens to be news everywhere for two reasons. The reasons being the huge success of his latest release Bigil and his next which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

Thalapathy 64 team is currently in the capital for the shoot of the second schedule. As per reports, the team is finding it quite difficult to shoot there following air pollution.

A source close to the film quoted to indianexpress.com, “Initially, we thought we could complete this schedule in 40 days, but it’s not possible. So far, we shot a couple of sequences indoors. The director has to take a call if we need to wait for a few more days or go somewhere and continue the shooting,”

Talking about Thalapathy 64, the film is which is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi along with Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Anthony Varghese, Srinath along with others.

The action-thriller went on floors last month and the first schedule was wrapped recently in Chennai.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is being produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander under the music banner of Sony Music India.

Thalapathy 64 will hit the big screen in mid-2020.

