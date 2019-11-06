Housefull 4 Box Office Day 13 Morning Occupancy: Shows A Steady Hold!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 13 Morning Occupancy: It’s a rare case that despite of highly negative critical reception, the movies have strongly survived in cinemas and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 is amongst those. Running into its second week, the comic caper is showing a minimal drop and racing towards the 200 crore club.

Coming to its day 13 i.e. second Wednesday, H4 has taken a start of 12-14% in the morning shows, which is a steady trend when compared with yesterday’s 13-15%. Post Bala‘s release on Thursday, H4 will still manage to attract footfalls but the numbers will stay on lower side owing to screens’ reduction.

Directed by Farhad Samji, H4 is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever in key roles.

Before the release of the movie, the team of ‘Housefull 4‘ took a special train journey from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. Talking about the unique promotional activity, Akshay said: “Generally, we don’t spend much time with the media because of our busy schedules, so we decided to invite the media for our train journey so that we can have some fun together. The Government has just declared you can promote culture or cinema on private trains, so we are first people to do that along with the media.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!