Paddington in Peru by Dougal Wilson has a great opening at the box office in the United Kingdom. The movie not only exceeded people’s expectations but also beat Dune 2’s opening weekend collection. The animated feature is the third installment in the Paddington franchise. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, the first film, Paddington, was released in 2014. It was followed by a sequel in 2017. The threequel has arrived after around seven years. It features Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington the Bear. Besides Ben, the voice cast also features Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (replacing Sally Hawkins), Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Carla Tous in supporting roles.

Paddington in Peru opened in the theatres on Friday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the animated feature collected an impressive $12.3 million on its opening weekend. It has crushed expectations at the British box office, registering the biggest opening weekend of both Paddington franchises.

It surpassed Paddington 2’s $10.9 million debut weekend and Dune 2’s $11.7 million opening weekend. Padding in Peru came very close to Inside Out 2’s $14.4 million. It has registered the third-biggest opening of 2024. The critics gave it a strong rating of 92% on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. It is also the first film not directed by Paul King.

More about the film –

The film’s official synopsis states, “Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.”

Paddington in Peru was released in the United Kingdom on November 8. It is expected to be released in the United States in January 2025.

