Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 is still moving ahead at the box office. Despite not being in the domestic top 5, it has achieved a new and amazing feat at the North American box office. The horror movie is around $5 million away from crossing Joker 2’s US cume. The film is an undisputed commercial success but it still keeps earning great numbers. Scroll below for more.

Joker: Folie a Deux is not even in the buzz. The film was made on a reported budget between $190 million and $200 million, but it has failed to earn a profit. The Terrifier franchise revolves around Art the Clown, who goes on a killing spree around the holidays. The demonic clown has killed people around Halloween in past films, but this time, it came during Christmas. The movie’s reported budget was $2 million only and has grossed almost 40 times the making cost worldwide.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com’s data, Terrifier 3 collected $1.47 million this weekend, taking its domestic cume to $53.31 million. It collected $411K on Friday, $642K on Saturday, and $417K on Sunday. As per Box Office Mojo, the film collected another decent $202K on Monday, Veteran’s Day. Its US box office cume stands at $53.70 million.

According to Collider’s report, Terrifier 3 achieved a remarkable feat in North America when it hit a $53 million domestic cume. It has entered the list of the top 30 highest-grossing movies domestically in 2024.

It is #29 in the list above Zendaya-led Challengers. The sports drama collected $50.11 million in its domestic haul. It is around $5 million from catching up to Joker 2’s domestic cume of $58.28 million. It has earned over 26 times more than the production budget in the US alone.

Damien Leone’s film has collected $26.24 million overseas, bringing its global cume to $79.94 million, just a few thousand dollars away from the $80 million mark. The film was released in theatres on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

