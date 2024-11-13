Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar will always be one of the director’s best works. It is one of Nolan’s highest-grossing films, and it is making a comeback in the theatres. It has already arrived in cinemas in some parts of the world. In Italy, it is already winning hearts again. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was originally released in 2014 and is returning to celebrate its tenth anniversary. A few months back, Variety reported about the film’s re-release; as per that, it will be shown on 70mm IMAX prints as well as on digital screens. The sci-fi drama by Nolan had an ensemble cast comprising Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine.

Interstellar is set in a dystopian future where Earth is suffering from catastrophic blight and famine. It follows a group of astronauts searching for a new home for mankind as they travel through a wormhole near Saturn. The film was among the highest-grossing films in 2014 and was nominated for five Oscars.

Christopher Nolan’s movie was re-released in Italy on Monday, and it was at #1 on its reissue day. It collected a solid $235K and took 28K moviegoers to the theatres, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. It is more than doubling the #2 in both grosses and admissions. The movie will stay in the Italian theatres until today, November 13.

According to the report, Interstellar has been re-releasing globally since September, but in most places, it will happen in November 2024, the month when it originally came out in 2014. In certain places, it will re-release on the exact day it came out a decade ago, like in Japan, where it will re-release on November 22.

Interstellar opened to $47.51 million on its debut weekend. Overall, it collected $188.02 million at the domestic box office. Christopher Nolan’s film grossed $542.93 million at the overseas box office, thereby taking the global collection to $730.95 million. The film will re-release in the United States on December 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

