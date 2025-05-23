Hollywood will witness one of the biggest clashes of recent times as Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are finally arriving in theatres today. Yes, at the North American box office, both these films will lock horns from today onwards, and it will be a complete blast. But before that, these films started competing with each other in some overseas centers, and in the initial battle, Tom Cruise tasted defeat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Lilo & Stitch defeats Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in France on day 1!

On Wednesday (May 21), both the biggies arrived in France. Disney’s live-action animated remake smashed a big start and exceeded expectations. It clocked a day 1 collection of $2.2 million, registering the 2nd biggest Wednesday opening among Disney remakes in the country. It registered an impressive 263K footfall on Wednesday.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stayed behind Lilo & Stitch in France as it raked in $2.1 million. With this, it scored the 2025 2nd biggest box office opening in the country, trailing behind its competitor. It registered 134K admissions (inclusive of previews).

Disney’s biggie dominates over Tom Cruise’s magnum opus in Italy

Even in Italy, Lilo & Stitch emerged victorious in the opening day battle by earning $1.4 million on Wednesday, indicating the strong buzz of the film in the European market. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released a day later (May 22) in the territory and earned $508K at the box office in Italy.

Lilo & Stitch VS Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Who won the screen count battle in North America?

In the domestic market, both Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will compete from today onwards. Disney’s biggie is projected to dominate the show over Tom Cruise’s magnum opus in the opening weekend. But before the real box office battle begins, the live-action animated remake already has an edge.

Exhibitors have given Lilo & Stitch an upper hand by allocating a total of 4,410 screens in the domestic market. The Tom Cruise starrer has managed to secure 3,857 screens, which is much lower than Dead Reckoning’s 4,327 screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

