Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, has ended its opening weekend run with a surprising total. In the pre-release phase, the film had low buzz, but due to various factors, it gained traction and posted an impressive total. With its solid show in the first 3 days, the film has registered Bollywood’s 7th biggest opening weekend at the Indian box office in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest Bollywood romantic comedy drama saw a significant boost on the opening day due to discounted ticket rates. It surprised everyone by earning 7.20 crores on day 1. On the second day, it saw an upward trend, posting 9.81 crores on the board and just missed the double-digit score. However, on Sunday, the film comfortably crossed the 10 crore mark.

Bhool Chuk Maaf scores almost 30 crores at the Indian box office in 3 days!

Yes, Bhool Chuk Maaf finally entered double digits on day 3. Displaying a growth of 19.26%, the film amassed 11.70 crores on Sunday. Overall, it closed its 3-day opening weekend at a solid 28.71 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection:

Day 1 – 7.20 crores

Day 2 – 9.81 crores

Day 3 – 11.70 crores

Total – 28.71 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf registers Bollywood’s 7th biggest opening weekend in 2025

With 28.71 crores, Bhool Chuk Maaf registered the 7th biggest opening weekend for Bollywood in 2025. It surpassed Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (19.43 crores), Sanam Teri Kasam re-release (16 crores), and The Diplomat (13.45 crores) to grab the 7th spot. If we include dubbed versions of South films in the list, it has surpassed Game Changer (Hindi), which earned 26.59 crores.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weekends of 2025:

Chhaava – 121.43 crores Sikandar – 86.4 crores Raid 2 – 73.83 crores (4-day) Sky Force – 73.20 crores Jaat – 40.62 crores (4-day) Kesari Chapter 2 – 29.62 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 28.71 crores Deva – 19.43 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) – 16 crores The Diplomat – 13.45 crores

