The supernatural horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines achieved a new title after hitting the $111.7 million cume at the North American box office. The film continues its stronghold in the domestic regions even on its 3rd weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The R-rated horror movie has surpassed the domestic hauls of Alien: Romulus, Smile, and Scream 6 to achieve the new title. It is the only Final Destination movie to move past the $100 million mark at the North American box office and also created history with its global cume.

How much did Final Destination: Bloodlines collect at the North American box office?

As per Box Office Mojo‘s data, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a strong $4.48 million on Saturday, day 16, and $3.12 million on Sunday, day 17. Hence, the horror movie collected $10.8 million [including $3.2 million on Friday] on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is at #4 this weekend but was pushed down because of Karate Kid: Legends.

Bloodlines registered the biggest third three-day weekend among the Final Destination franchise. It declined by -43.8 % from last Memorial Day weekend and reached the $111.7 million cume at the North American box office. The horror movie also had 389 theaters this past week and is eyeing a $135 million run domestically.

7th highest-grossing horror movie in the post-COVID era in North America

Final Destination: Bloodlines has surpassed Alien: Romulus, Smile, and Scream 6 to become the 7th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID. For the unversed, Alien: Romulus earned $105.1 million, Smile collected $105.9 million, and Scream 6 raked in $108.9 million in their domestic runs. Final Destination 6 has beaten them all to achieve this mean feat.

#7. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $111.7 million

#8. Scream 6 – $108.9 million

#9. Smile – $105.9 million

#10. Alien: Romulus – $105.1 million

More about the film

The story follows a college student who is haunted by a recurring, violent nightmare and returns to her hometown in search of the one person who can help break the cycle and prevent the horrific fate looming over her family. Final Destination 6, released on May 16, is one of the biggest hits among the horror releases so far this year. It was made on an estimated budget of $50 million and has raked in four times the modest price tag.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $111.7 million

Total Overseas Gross – $117.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $229.31 million

