Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends’ opening weekend collection has finally been revealed, and in one word—it is disappointing. The film could not stand in front of the box office juggernauts—Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. This Jackie Chan starrer has amassed $47 million at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for its North American box office debut.

It is the latest entry in The Karate Kid franchise, and this sequel has been released after fifteen years. The last film in this series came out in 2011, starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan. Legends registered the second-biggest opening weekend for the franchise domestically.

Karate Kid: Legends’ opening weekend collection at North American box office

Karate Kid: Legends was projected to earn between $25 million and $30 million on its North American box office opening weekend. Unfortunately, it failed to land in that range and collected $21 million [via Box Office Mojo] in its 3-day opening weekend, debuting at #3 in the domestic box office chart.

2nd biggest opening weekend in The Karate Kid film series

The Karate Kid (2010) – $55.66 million Karate Kid: Legends (2025) – $21.0 million The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – $12.65 million The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – $10.36 million The Karate Kid (1984) – $5.03 million The Next Karate Kid (1994) – $2.62 million

Worldwide box office collection & release

Jackie Chan‘s film was initially running in 12 regions and has now expanded to 43 markets internationally. On its fourth weekend, Karate Kid: Legends collected $12 million, only hitting the $26 million overseas cume. Adding that to its US opening weekend number, the new Karate Kid film has reached the $47 million worldwide cume.

The Karate Kid: Legends was released in North America [USA + Canada] on May 30.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $21.00 million

Total Overseas Gross – $26.0 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $47.00 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

