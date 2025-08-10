The Bad Guys 2 is a DreamWorks production and the sequel to the 2022 sleeper hit that was the original The Bad Guys. The films are based on a children’s book series of the same name that was originally written by Australian author Aaron Blabey and published from 2015 to 2024.

The Bad Guys 2 was released in August of this year and has been well-received by critics, with an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a percentage less than the first film. The Bad Guy, released in 2022, registered an 88% RT score. The critical consensus for the film reads as follows: “The Bad Guys 2’s crew of reformed rapscallions are still a ton of fun as their latest adventure raises the stakes while maintaining a playful sense of mischief.”

What Is The Bad Guys About?

In both the Dreamworks films and the original book series, The Bad Guys focuses on a gang of five anthropomorphic animals that end up in prison after a failed robbery. These animals, consisting of the leader, Mr. Wolf, the safecracker, Mr. Snake, the hacker, Ms. Tarantula, the loose cannon Mr. Piranha, and the master of disguise Mr. Shark, originally plan to pretend to be reformed, only to become better people for real.

The Bad Guys 2 picks up after the original film’s ending, in which the titular “bad guys” rebelled against their mentor, Professor Marmalade, after discovering that he was using them as patsies. Following Professor Marmalade’s defeat, the former criminals plan on turning over a new leaf, only to get ensnared in a scheme by a trio of female thieves known as The Bad Girls, who consist of Kitty Kat the leopard, Pigtail the boar, and Doom the raven.

The Bad Guys 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

The Bad Guys 2 Trailer

