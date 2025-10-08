This year has been quite slow for Hollywood, as only one movie has entered the $1 billion club, and we are eight months down. Still, surprise blockbusters like The Conjuring: Last Rites have gained lucrative returns worldwide. In North America, it is chasing the domestic gross of F1: The Movie, but will it be able to surpass it? Keep scrolling for a detailed analysis.

How much has The Conjuring 4 collected so far at the North American box office?

The Conjuring 4 has slowed down a bit at the box office. After over thirty-two days, the horror movie starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga collected $386K on day 32 at the North American box office across 2,753 screens. Therefore, the domestic total of the year’s biggest horror hit has hit $168.27 million.

How much has F1 collected in North America?

Based on Box Office Mojo, F1 is the 11th highest-grossing film of the year in North America, and The Conjuring: Last Rites is right behind it at #12. For the record, the Brad Pitt-starrer has been in the theaters for a much longer time span than The Conjuring 4, and it is still running in some places in North America. The sports drama collected $189.5 million in its domestic run so far.

The Conjuring 4 vs F1 at the domestic box office

The Conjuring 4 is still over $21 million behind the domestic total of F1: The Movie. The horror flick needs a 13% jump at the domestic box office to outgross the Brad Pitt-starrer. However, Last Rites is tracking to earn just $180 million in its domestic run, thus ending its run below the sports drama.

The Conjuring 4 is the highest-grossing horror film of the year. It is the biggest hit in the Conjuring franchise, and thus, the horror flick has achieved several titles and milestones with its excellent box office collections. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theaters on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $168.3 million

International – $291.4 million

Worldwide – $459.7 million

