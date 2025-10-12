Tron: Ares opened with a bang, collecting good numbers from the Thursday previews, but now it is likely to underperform on its opening weekend. Despite debuting at the top spot in the domestic box office rankings, the opening day collection is not so impressive. The movie seems like it will recreate Morbius’ box office run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received mixed reviews, and initially, it had been tracking to open with the biggest collection in the trilogy, but that might not happen anymore. The release day or opening weekend collections set the tone for a film, and if that is good, then it eventually helps it in the long run.

Tron: Ares’ box office collection on day 1

Based on the data by Box Office Mojo, Jared Leto starrer Tron: Ares raked in $14.3 million on Friday when it opened at the cinemas in North America. It includes $4.8 million from the Thursday previews. The sci-fi PG-rated movie collected the second-highest opening weekend in the franchise, only under Tron: Legacy’s $17.5 million. It is also less than Morbius’ $17.3 million.

Poised to underperform at the domestic box office

The movie received a B+ on CinemaScore and was initially expected to earn between $45 and $50 million on its opening weekend. However, it is now expected to underperform at the North American box office, and it is now expected to collect $35 million to $38 million on its opening weekend.

It seems Jared Leto’s bad luck will continue. The projected weekend collection is lower than Morbius’ $39.0 million, which will impact the film’s overall domestic collection. Things now depend on how it fares at the international box office. Several films have done better financially despite the mixed reviews.

Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, was released in theaters on October 10.

